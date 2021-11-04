Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio high school students will be required to learn financial literacy skills under new law

Ohio governor signs SB 1
Ohio governor signs SB 1(Source: Sen. Steve Wilson)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that will require future high school students to learn basic financial skills so they are better prepared for adulthood.

Senate Bill 1 was sponsored by Republican State Sens. Steve Wilson, of Maineville, and Rob McColley, of Napoleon, and signed by the governor on Oct. 28.

“It is our duty as a state to ensure that our education system prepares Ohio students for success,” Sen. McColley said. “There are few things that will better prepare someone for success than an understanding of basic financial literacy.”

The newly-signed law will require Ohio high school students to receive one-half unit of instruction, or 60 total hours, from a teacher who has been properly trained in financial literacy.

“The goal of Ohio’s system of elementary and secondary education is to prepare all students for and seamlessly connect all students to success in life beyond high school graduation, regardless of whether the next step is entering the workforce, beginning an apprenticeship, engaging in post-secondary training, serving in the military, or pursuing a college degree”

Students who enter the ninth grade in January 2022 or later will be required to complete the course.

Senate Bill 1 also addresses the shortages of substitute teachers and providers school districts more hiring flexibility.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Woman dead, 3 young children hospitalized in Boone County crash
Kroger launches paid membership program
Matthew Mangine
Parents of NKY high school soccer player claim negligence led to son’s death: Lawsuit
A vehicle with at least one person inside became trapped under a semi tractor-trailer near the...
NB I-71 reopens in Warren County following serious crash

Latest News

Fifth Third Bank is giving a second payment to front-line employees.
Fifth Third announces $1,250 payment to employees working through pandemic
William Abney
65-year-old man charged with 10 counts of child porn
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Grant County, KSP investigating
The tree is set to be delivered on Saturday.
Macy’s holiday tree to arrive at Fountain Square this weekend