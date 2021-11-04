Contests
Ohio unemployment overpayments increased to $5.4 billion

ODJFS officials say the department has paid more than $23.8 billion in benefits to more than 2.4 million people.
ODJFS officials say the department has paid more than $23.8 billion in benefits to more than 2.4 million people.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says as of Oct. 31 the department has identified $5.4 billion in fraud and non-fraud unemployment insurance overpayments over the course of the pandemic.

An audit released previously put that number at $3.8 billion.

Here is the breakdown of the overpayments provided by ODJFS:

  • $42 million in fraud-related overpayments in the traditional system
  • $454 million in fraud overpayments in pandemic unemployment assistance
  • $712 million in non-fraud overpayments in the traditional system
  • $4.2 billion in non-fraud overpayments in pandemic unemployment assistance
ODJFS officials say the department has paid more than $23.8 billion in benefits to more than 2.4 million people.

