Ohio unemployment overpayments increased to $5.4 billion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says as of Oct. 31 the department has identified $5.4 billion in fraud and non-fraud unemployment insurance overpayments over the course of the pandemic.

An audit released previously put that number at $3.8 billion.

Here is the breakdown of the overpayments provided by ODJFS:

$42 million in fraud-related overpayments in the traditional system

$454 million in fraud overpayments in pandemic unemployment assistance

$712 million in non-fraud overpayments in the traditional system

$4.2 billion in non-fraud overpayments in pandemic unemployment assistance

ODJFS officials say the department has paid more than $23.8 billion in benefits to more than 2.4 million people.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.