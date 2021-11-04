One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Grant County, KSP investigating

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly trooper-involved shooting in Grant County.

According to KSP, the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene but said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

KSP said a male suspect was transported to the St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No troopers or other members of the community were injured during this incident.

No other details were immediately available.

