Relief finally for Brent Spence Bridge? Vote possible Thursday on infrastructure bill

A vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that could finally bring relief for the Brent Spence Bridge is possible Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that could finally bring relief for the Brent Spence Bridge is possible Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives.

House ready for debate, votes after bolstering Biden’s bill

The bridge connecting downtown Cincinnati to Covington over the Ohio River on Interstates 71 and 75 is part of one of the busiest trucking routes in our nation, from Michigan to Florida.

It carries more than $1 billion worth of freight daily and more than $400 billion worth of freight annually on four lanes of traffic on each of the upper and lower decks.

The bridge was designed to carry 80-100,000 vehicles per day but now, at nearly 60 years old, it currently carries twice that volume, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

It is routinely inspected and is structurally sound, but is known nationally as one of the worst bottlenecks.

The current $2 billion plan to fix the bridge is to build a second one to the west of it while improving the existing one.

The project also includes miles of roadwork along the interstates in both Kentucky and Ohio.

There’s been restricted access on the bridge since March, when a $35 million maintenance project kicked off to clean and paint it. The project should wrap up by Nov. 15.

This was the first time in nearly 30 years the bridge was painted.

Installation of new signage on the lower deck of the Brent Spence Bridge will require a lane closure overnight Thursday.

Beginning at 11 p.m., travel on I-71/75 northbound will be reduced to a single lane. The two right lanes of travel will reopen by 4 a.m. Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

