Same suspect allegedly attacked multiple women in Mt. Airy Forest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police appear to be looking for one suspect in two alleged assaults of separate women at Mt. Airy Forest.

Now, police say they’re working with local hunters who use the forest to help keep a lookout for anything suspicious.

The first alleged assault happened on March 12, 2020. Police say the victim was running in Mt. Airy Forest near Oak Ridge Lodge around 4 p.m. when a medium-build wearing blue jeans, brown work boots and a long-sleeved black t-shirt with “Precision” on the front attacked her.

Police say he was also wearing a camouflage silicone wedding band and that he has a jagged scar, possibly a healed dog bite, on the inside of his right wrist.

The second alleged assault happened on Sept. 30, 2021. Police say the victim was walking in a trail when the suspect grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

No identifying information is provided on the second incident, but the suspect sketch appears to be identical to the first.

Police are allegedly looking for the same suspect in separate attacks in Mt. Airy Forest. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Police have not confirmed they are the same suspect, but the woman who says she survived the 2021 assault also says detectives have told her they are indeed looking for the same man.

FOX19 spoke to that woman shortly after the alleged attack.

She said the man first stopped to ask her for directions and had her pinned to the ground before she could react. “It’s the fear of, like, you’ve just been grabbed... Are you going to be able to get away?” She said.

“I fought him and then I remembered, ‘Oh yeah, scream!’ And when I screamed, he let go, and I feel lucky that he did. He was a lot bigger than me. I told him, ‘Don’t [*******] touch me.’ Like, ‘Get your [*******] hands off me.’ And then [I] proceeded to continue screaming at him after he got off me.”

The third woman says she believes a man matching the description of the suspect has followed her and approached her in Blue Ash, raising concerns the suspect is active across the city.

That woman says she reported the man to police.

CPD says it is adding patrols in the area of Mt. Airy Forest.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone using the trails to be aware of their surroundings and, if possible, travel in numbers.

