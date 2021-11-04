Search underway for suspect that left ‘filthy’ cage, dead dog in Butler County

Warning: Some may find the details in this story disturbing.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for help identifying whoever abandoned a dog cage with a deceased dog in it on Tuesday in Madison Township.

The dog warden responded to Knoll Lane after a bus driver on her route called in the discovery.

The warden found an emaciated Cane Corso, brindle in color. The cage was wrapped in a shower curtain with the curtain rings attached, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“With how skinny she was, I would at least say she had been going weeks without food, maybe months,” said BCSO Deputy Dog Warden Megan Niehaus, who is investigating the case.

Niehaus says the conditions within the cage stood out immediately.

“She had two bowls in the cage with her that were also caked in feces,” she said. “It was a disgusting scene for her to be living in, and it looked like she had been living in there for a while.”

Niehaus says the case is sticking with her because it didn’t have to end this way for the dog. “I feel like we could have helped her beforehand,” she said.

Now the investigation begins, but details are sparse.

“We don’t know who did it. We don’t know if they have kids at home that are going through the same thing. We don’t know if they have other animals at home that are doing the same thing,” Niehaus said. “So we just want to make sure that everybody is staying safe right now.”

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released full images of the dog because of the extent of the malnutrition, but authorities are hoping someone recognizes the shower curtain.

“I think that somebody would notice that, just because it’s so unusual looking,” Niehaus said. “So we’re really hoping somebody notices that.”

She adds she’ll work the case until she finds the person at fault. “I definitely want to get justice for her, because she deserves it.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Butler County Dog Warden.

