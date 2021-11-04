Contests
Sunshine will dominate today, highs around 50

By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Morning clouds move out quickly and there will be plenty of sunshine through midday as highs reach toward 50 degrees. Tonight’s lows drop into the chilly 20s again.

Sunshine will dominate again on Friday. Highs will finally cross the 50-degree threshold. We will stay dry through the weekend. Saturday highs in the mid 50s. Sunday temperatures top 60 degrees.

Heavy to killing frosts are likely in most locations through Saturday morning with some spotty frost Sunday. Next week will be too warm for frost.

The next rain looks to come our way Thursday November 11th when a strong low in the central Rocky Mountains moves to the northern Great Plains and draws warm air and tropical moisture into the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Thunderstorms are a good bet Thursday the 11th but it is too early to determine if they will be severe.

