Vehicle stolen in Pierce Twp recovered by Green Twp police after brief chase

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A vehicle reported stolen out of Pierce Township last week was recovered overnight by Green Township police after a brief chase, according to Green Township police.

The driver bailed from the white Nissan, ran off and remains at large, said Sgt. Jeff Sabers.

It happened on North Bend Road near Westwood Northern Boulevard about 12:45 a.m. Thursday. The chase was so brief, it only lasted 12 to 15 seconds, Sgt. Sabers said.

A K9 from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded but was unsuccessful in tracking the suspect.

Green Township police plan to review cruiser camera footage to see if that will help them possibly identify the driver.

They said they found stolen license plates in the stolen Nissan from North College Hill and possibly Colerain Township.

Sgt. Sabers said they are not sure yet if the suspect is part of a region-wide stolen vehicle ring behind a rash of car thefts that some police believed to be run by a gang of teens from Cincinnati. Or, if the driver was just one of many suspects who just steal cars daily and are not associated with the ring.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Green Township Police: 513-574-0007 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

