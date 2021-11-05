Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 dead, 3 critically hurt in Cincinnati crash, police say

Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in North Fairmount early Friday.
Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in North Fairmount early Friday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Morgan Parrish
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead, and three others were critically hurt in a crash in North Fairmount early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue.

Harrison Avenue is shut down in the area until further notice.

According to police, alcohol is a factor in the crash.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney generals in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee sued the Biden Administration Thursday over...
Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee sue Biden over COVID vaccine mandate
A new Costco store will break ground Thursday off Interstate 75 in Butler County.
New Costco breaks ground in Butler County Thursday
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/file)
Cincinnati scammed out of $137K in payment to fraudster: city memo
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Grant County, KSP investigating
The man walked onto the highway after crashing his vehicle nearby, according to the sheriff's...
Man killed in NKY hit-and-run crash Thursday morning

Latest News

A vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that could finally bring relief for the Brent...
Relief finally for Brent Spence Bridge? Vote expected Friday on infrastructure bill
A police sketch of the man who has allegedly attacked two women at Mt. Airy Forest in as many...
Survivor of attempted rape in Mt. Airy Forest speaks for the first time
Nylo Lattimore with his mother, Nyteisha
No more searches planned for Nylo Lattimore: ‘We gave it our all’
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay