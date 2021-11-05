1 dead, 3 critically hurt in Cincinnati crash, police say
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead, and three others were critically hurt in a crash in North Fairmount early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.
It happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue.
Harrison Avenue is shut down in the area until further notice.
According to police, alcohol is a factor in the crash.
