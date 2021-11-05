1 dead, 3 critically hurt in Cincinnati crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead, and three others were critically hurt in a crash in North Fairmount early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue.

Harrison Avenue is shut down in the area until further notice.

According to police, alcohol is a factor in the crash.

3 people are now in the hospital in critical condition. Police tell me they believe alcohol is playing a factor in the crash, where a single vehicle crashed into a utility pole @FOX19 https://t.co/kjvKxjy6zT — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) November 5, 2021

