$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - ESPN College GameDay’s meal of choice for the show’s first trip to Cincinnati is Jeff Ruby’s.

Yes, the Gameday crew will be well fed in Clifton while hosts Desmond, Rece, David, Kurt and “the Bear” offer up the sort of incisive, data-driven analysis for which they’re known.

We’re talking 40-oz Japanese Wagyu bone-in ribeye steaks.

Also, a giant seafood tower comprising live Maine lobster, Florida stone crab claws, huge Tiger Shrimp and more.

Last but not least, a custom-designed UC Bearcat logo cake, about which Playoff Committee herald Gary Barta could be imagined saying, “We have all the respect in the world for that cake, but the icing is inedible and that is not how you make a Victoria sponge.”

How will ESPN’s finest, with that sort of feast in view, muster multiple hours of objective talk about the same playoff that ESPN earns $470 million yearly to air? It strains the imagination.

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment is no stranger to the show. Ruby’s previously participated once in Louisville and twice in Columbus.

Said Jeff Ruby, founder of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, “We’re enjoying our 40th anniversary this year so it’s natural to celebrate alongside another Cincinnati icon – the UC Bearcats! The national accolades they’ve received are well deserved and certainly shine a bright light on our amazing city. Serving the best steaks and seafood in the country to our dear friends David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the GameDay Team is an honor!”

