Brent Spence Bridge northbound lanes reopening this weekend

The southbound lanes are now open.
The southbound lanes are now open.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All four northbound lanes of the Brent Spence Bridge will be open by the end of the weekend, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Friday.

The northbound lanes will be back to normal by 6 a.m. Sunday.

The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth Street in Covington will also be open by that time, KYTC said.

There will be some brief lane restrictions from late Sunday to early Monday.

Starting at 10 p.m. Sunday, travel will be reduced to a single lane on I-71/75 northbound across the bridge. The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth Street will also be briefly closed.

Crews will be putting up overhead signs and pavement markings during that time,

The northbound lanes and the on-ramp will be fully reopened by 4 a.m. Monday.

The southbound lanes were reopened earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

