Chinese spy guilty of trying to steal pioneering engine design from GE Aviation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In a first-of-its-kind trial, a federal jury on Friday found a Chinese intelligence agent guilty of attempting to steal cutting-edge proprietary technology from GE Aviation.

Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal Patel announced the conviction in a Department of Justice statement Friday afternoon.

Yanjun Xu is the first-ever Chinese intelligence agent to be extradited to the US to stand trial, according to Patel.

Xu, a deputy division director at the Chinese Ministry of State Security, China’s intelligence agency, used what Patel describes as “classic spy techniques” to target US companies at the forefront of aviation technologies.

Beginning in 2013, according to Patel, Xu recruited employees at those companies to travel to China, often on the pretense of giving a presentation at a university. The employees were paid stipends, and their travel costs were covered.

Among Xu’s efforts was the attempted theft of technology related to GE Aviation’s exclusive composite aircraft engine fan, which Patel says no other company in the world has been able to duplicate, for the benefit of the Chinese state.

GE Aviation is headquartered in Evendale, Ohio.

A GE Aviation employee was asked to give a report at a Chinese university in March 2017, according to Patel. The employee went to China in May of that year to give a presentation and was introduced to Xu.

In January 2018, Xu requested of the employee “system specification, design process” information, Patel says.

The employee emailed a two-page document from GE Aviation that included a label that warned about the disclosure of proprietary information. At the time, the employee and GE Aviation were working with the FBI.

A month later, Xu talked with the employee about a possible meeting in Europe and asked the employee to send a copy of the file directory for his GE Aviation-issued computer, Patel says.

Xu flew to Belgium on April 1, 2018 to meet with the employee and was arrested.

The DOJ Criminal Divison’s Office of International Affairs successfully extradited Xu to the US with assistance from the government of Belgium as well as the Belgian Federal Police.

The trial began Oct. 19 in Cincinnati before US District Judge Timothy Black.

“The jury, by its guilty verdict here today, held Xu accountable for his classic spy techniques,” said Patel. “Xu conspired to commit economic espionage on behalf of the Chinese government, and he tried to steal the valuable innovation and trade secrets of industry-leading American aviation technology companies. This Office will continue to seek to protect American innovation and hold accountable those who attempt to steal our nation’s science and technology, regardless of status or affiliation, whether civilian, military, or spy.”

Economic espionage is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million.

Theft of trade secrets carries a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

