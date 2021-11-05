Cincinnati Zoo welcomes critically endangered species of tortoise

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo introduced a new species of tortoise to their family Thursday.

Officials announced that spider tortoises arrived at the zoo.

The spider tortoise is the smallest tortoise species native to Madagascar, reaching only about 4.5 to 5 inches long.

According to the zoo, the tortoises can live to be 50-70 years old, although there’s no conclusive data.

They are critically endangered and lost roughly 40% of their habitat by the year 2000, the zoo said.

Guests can see the new spider tortoise residents in the Reptile House.

