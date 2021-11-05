‘College GameDay’: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast Saturday from The Commons on the campus of the College Football Playoff’s No. 6 ranked University of Cincinnati Bearcats.

“GameDay” officials announced last weekend Lee Corso and the crew are making their first trip to UC for the Bearcats’ homecoming game against Tulsa.

The Commons is in front of Tangeman University Center adjacent to Main Street at the center of the University of Cincinnati’s West Campus.

>> $550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay

UC home for the first time since Oct. 16.

Kickoff 3:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Tulsa.

Notable homecoming events:

◾️Bearcat Friday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on main street

◾️Homecoming Kickoff Celebration: 6-9 tonight, Campus Green

◾️9-noon Saturday: ESPN College Gameday, the Commons @fox19 pic.twitter.com/Hi4nyToKpx — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) November 5, 2021

We're PUMPED for our first trip to Cincinnati 🙌



Bring your best signs and join us at The Commons on Saturday morning starting at 9 AM ET. @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/7sibhGU3Q2 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2021

Lineup for “The Pit” area nearest the stage will start at 5:30 a.m. and fans are encouraged to wear red.

Fans with the best (appropriate) signs will win two tickets to the game.

Anyone who wants to be on TV will want a spot on the rail.

Parking starts at $15 at Eden Garage on UC’s East Campus for those that prepay at cpaw.io/cgdparking. Cash parking on Saturday will be $20 at the garage.

The national pregame show will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

UC’s homecoming parade will immediately follow GameDay.

The team’s catwalk will start at 1 p.m. in Campus Green, and the undefeated Bearcats will take on Tulsa 3:30 p.m. at Nippert Stadium.

The celebrity guest picker has not been announced yet.

Streets will unclose around UC’s campus late morning.

Calhoun Street will close at 10 a.m. between Vine Street and Clifton Avenue.

Clifton Avenue will close at 11:45 a.m. between McMillan and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Entry into the Calhoun Garage from Calhoun Street will be closed at 10 a.m. and entry into the Clifton Court and Stratford Heights garages from Clifton Avenue will be closed starting at 11:15 a.m. All streets and garage entries will reopen when the parade ends around 1 p.m.

Earlier this week, the Playoff Committee released its first rankings for the 2021 season.

Despite an undefeated record and a road win against a top 10 ranked team (Notre Dame), the committee left UC out of the top four.

No. 1 - Georgia (8-0)

No. 2 - Alabama (7-1)

No. 3 - Michigan State (8-0)

No. 4 - Oregon (7-1)

No. 5 - Ohio State (7-1)

No. 6 - Cincinnati (8-0)

UC is No. 2 in the most recent AP poll, which surveys sports writers and does not bear in who makes the playoff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.