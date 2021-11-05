2 dead in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two people are dead Friday night after a crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Boone County.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on the I-75 exit ramp toward Mary Grubbs Highway.

Boone County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched for a three-car crash.

Witnesses say Gregory Burke, 57, of Union was driving a 2019 Jeep Wrangler on the ramp when he collided with the back of a Honda Civic stopped in traffic.

The passengers in the Civic included driver Wendy Ward, 37, of Newport; Jeff Mardis, 52, of Walton, in the front seat; and Autumn Ward, 15, of Newport, in the back seat.

The crash pushed the Civic into the back of a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck ahead of it. The pickup was being driven by Edith Pedilla, 25, of Florence.

Wendy Ward in the Civic sustained what the sheriff’s office calls “possible life-threatening injuries” and was flown by AirCare to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Mardis and Autumn Ward, also in the Civic, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Burke was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence with minor injuries.

Pedilla was treated at the scene.

Intoxication is not suspected as a factor at this time.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

There have now been three confirmed fatal crashes in Boone County this week.

A woman died on Tuesday night in a head-on crash on US-42. Three young children were also hospitalized in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man died on US-42 on Thursday after being hit following a crash he survived. The vehicle at fault fled the scene, authorities say.

