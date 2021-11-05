Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and his wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney generals in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee sued the Biden Administration Thursday over...
Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee sue Biden over COVID vaccine mandate
A new Costco store will break ground Thursday off Interstate 75 in Butler County.
New Costco breaks ground in Butler County Thursday
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/file)
Cincinnati scammed out of $137K in payment to fraudster: city memo
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Grant County, KSP investigating
The man walked onto the highway after crashing his vehicle nearby, according to the sheriff's...
Man killed in NKY hit-and-run crash Thursday morning

Latest News

FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
Son and colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
A key eyewitness testified Thursday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Dramatic testimony continues in Rittenhouse trial