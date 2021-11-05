Endangered missing alert declared for Pleasant Ridge woman with mental health issues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a Pleasant Ridge woman who has been missing since early October.

Gloria Black, 60, was last seen near Montgomery Road on Oct. 1 around 3 p.m., according to a police release.

Police say Black was the caretaker for her brother and that he was found dead in their apartment.

The release describes Black as 5′2″ and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Black has a drug problem and suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who knows any information is asked to call 513-765-1212.

