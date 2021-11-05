Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fall back! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock...
Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock under construction at Electric Time Company, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2:00 a.m., when clocks are set back one hour.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This weekend, most people will get an extra hour of the day back as Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday.

If your area observes it, you will have to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m.

Make sure to do that before going to bed Saturday night. No one wants to start their morning an hour early!

The federal government officially established Daylight Saving Time in 1966 to reduce electricity usage, but the idea was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin in 1784.

In March, almost every state extends its daylight hours, but Hawaii and most of Arizona skip the concept.

Around 70 countries around the world also observe Daylight Saving Time, with some calling it Summer Hours.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in North Fairmount early Friday.
1 dead, 3 critically hurt in North Fairmount crash, police say
Attorney generals in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee sued the Biden Administration Thursday over...
Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee sue Biden over COVID vaccine mandate
A new Costco store will break ground Thursday off Interstate 75 in Butler County.
New Costco breaks ground in Butler County Thursday
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/file)
Cincinnati scammed out of $137K in payment to fraudster: city memo

Latest News

Newport Primary School 1st graders take part in National Family Literacy Month
Newport Primary School 1st graders take part in National Family Literacy Month
Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man,...
Man burst into flames after Taser used on him in N.Y., police say
This photo provided by NASA, Astronauts, from left, Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, Akihiko...
No toilet for returning SpaceX crew, stuck using diapers
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New...
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%