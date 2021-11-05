CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a fatal crash in North Fairmount.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue.

Harrison Avenue is shut down in the area until further notice.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.