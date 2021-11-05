Guest picker announced for ‘College GameDay’ at UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nick Lachey is the celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s “College GameDay” broadcast from the University of Cincinnati.

Lachey, who is part of the music group 98 Degrees, will make an appearance to predict Saturday’s winners and losers along with Lee Corso and the crew.

The national pregame show is set up in The Commons on the campus of UC.

The Commons is in front of Tangeman University Center adjacent to Main Street at the center of the University of Cincinnati’s West Campus.

Lineup for “The Pit” area nearest the stage will start at 5:30 a.m. and fans are encouraged to wear red.

Fans with the best (appropriate) signs will win two tickets to the game.

Anyone who wants to be on TV will want a spot on the rail.

Parking starts at $15 at Eden Garage on UC’s East Campus for those that prepay at cpaw.io/cgdparking. Cash parking on Saturday will be $20 at the garage.

The national pregame show will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The “GameDay” will also be treated to some excellent food thanks to Jeff Ruby’s.

The Bearcats cannot afford an off game against Tulsa on Saturday.

UC is ranked No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season.

CFP Rankings:

No. 1 - Georgia (8-0)

No. 2 - Alabama (7-1)

No. 3 - Michigan State (8-0)

No. 4 - Oregon (7-1)

No. 5 - Ohio State (7-1)

No. 6 - Cincinnati (8-0)

Sitting behind the Group of 5 conference teams, the Bearcats will most likely need some very impressive wins to climb into the CFP top four.

