Newport Primary School 1st graders take part in National Family Literacy Month

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Hundreds of books were delivered to Kentucky primary school students as a part of a literacy program to celebrate National Family Literacy Month.

Volunteers with the accounting firm KPMG delivered books to first-graders at Newport Primary School to teach the importance of literacy.

