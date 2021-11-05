Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

No more searches planned for Nylo Lattimore: ‘We gave it our all’

Volunteer search crews have scouted more than 180 miles of shoreline in three states.
Nylo Lattimore with his mother, Nyteisha
Nylo Lattimore with his mother, Nyteisha(WXIX)
By Andrea Medina
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday marks 11 months since the disappearance of Nylo Lattimore, the 3-year-old investigators say was placed in the Ohio River alive by a man also accused of killing Nylo’s mother.

Search crews have combed miles of river banks looking for Nylo and 6-year-old James Hutchinson, whose body was also placed in the Ohio River during an unrelated incident in February.

Tracy Campbell is with North Star International, a nonprofit search and rescue group.

“It’s just as heartbreaking as it was from the beginning,” she said.

NSI has scoured more than 180 miles of shoreline across nine total searches looking for Nylo and James.

“We hit all three states, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana... Mounted, drone, water patrol,” Campbell said. “We gave it our all.”

'It seems like everything has worked against us:' Where the search for James Hutchinson’s body stands

NSI has no searches for Nylo planned at this time due to a lack of evidence. Still, Campbell is determined to bring the boy’s body home.

“If somebody came up and they found something then they wanted us to search that area more, absolutely we would,” she said. “But we know we’ve given it 110 percent and then some, and until we have a more concrete clue, we would just be spinning our wheels.”

The families of Nylo and his mother, Nyteisha, are planning a ceremony this Sunday to remember them on what would have been Nyteisha’s 30th birthday.

Campbell says NSI is planning a candlelight vigil ceremony for Nylo on Dec. 18.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Woman dead, 3 young children hospitalized in Boone County crash
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
‘College GameDay’ announces set location for first trip to UC
Matthew Mangine
Parents of NKY high school soccer player claim negligence led to son’s death: Lawsuit
Kroger launches paid membership program

Latest News

William Abney
65-year-old man charged with 10 counts of child porn
Two children arrested in connection with murder
14-year-old murdered, 2 children even younger are arrested for the crime
Woman reports she was attacked by stranger on Mt. Airy Forest trail
Same suspect allegedly attacked multiple women in Mt. Airy Forest
Who is ‘Mr. X?’ Kenton County cold-case investigation stuck at the starting line