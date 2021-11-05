No more searches planned for Nylo Lattimore: ‘We gave it our all’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday marks 11 months since the disappearance of Nylo Lattimore, the 3-year-old investigators say was placed in the Ohio River alive by a man also accused of killing Nylo’s mother.

Search crews have combed miles of river banks looking for Nylo and 6-year-old James Hutchinson, whose body was also placed in the Ohio River during an unrelated incident in February.

Tracy Campbell is with North Star International, a nonprofit search and rescue group.

“It’s just as heartbreaking as it was from the beginning,” she said.

NSI has scoured more than 180 miles of shoreline across nine total searches looking for Nylo and James.

“We hit all three states, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana... Mounted, drone, water patrol,” Campbell said. “We gave it our all.”

NSI has no searches for Nylo planned at this time due to a lack of evidence. Still, Campbell is determined to bring the boy’s body home.

“If somebody came up and they found something then they wanted us to search that area more, absolutely we would,” she said. “But we know we’ve given it 110 percent and then some, and until we have a more concrete clue, we would just be spinning our wheels.”

The families of Nylo and his mother, Nyteisha, are planning a ceremony this Sunday to remember them on what would have been Nyteisha’s 30th birthday.

Campbell says NSI is planning a candlelight vigil ceremony for Nylo on Dec. 18.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.