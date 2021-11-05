Scuba Santa makes an underwater return at Newport Aquarium

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Scuba Santa makes a splash at Newport Aquarium to celebrate the holiday season.

Starting Nov. 26 until Dec. 24, aquarium guests will be able to tell Scuba Santa what they want for Christmas while he swims with a tank full of sharks.

Scuba Santa will be joined by his elf friends plus holiday music and festive lights throughout the aquarium.

“We’ve already put in our wish to Scuba Santa and that’s for everyone to have the happiest of holidays this year,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “I just know Scuba Santa is going to deliver on that!”

Kids and adults alike can enjoy the bubbles pouring into Shark Ray Bay Theater. These magic bubbles are what carry everyone’s Christmas wishes to Scuba Santa.

You can also color your own magic bubble in Penguin Palooza to make sure your most important requests make it to the big man.

Visiting with Scuba Santa is included with regular admission but capacities are limited.

For tickets and Annual Passes, you can visit Newport Aquarium’s website.

