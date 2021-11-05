Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Scuba Santa makes an underwater return at Newport Aquarium

Scuba Santa makes his underwater return to Newport Aquarium for the holiday season.
Scuba Santa makes his underwater return to Newport Aquarium for the holiday season.(Newport Aquarium)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Scuba Santa makes a splash at Newport Aquarium to celebrate the holiday season.

Starting Nov. 26 until Dec. 24, aquarium guests will be able to tell Scuba Santa what they want for Christmas while he swims with a tank full of sharks.

Scuba Santa will be joined by his elf friends plus holiday music and festive lights throughout the aquarium.

“We’ve already put in our wish to Scuba Santa and that’s for everyone to have the happiest of holidays this year,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “I just know Scuba Santa is going to deliver on that!”

Kids and adults alike can enjoy the bubbles pouring into Shark Ray Bay Theater. These magic bubbles are what carry everyone’s Christmas wishes to Scuba Santa.

You can also color your own magic bubble in Penguin Palooza to make sure your most important requests make it to the big man.

Visiting with Scuba Santa is included with regular admission but capacities are limited.

For tickets and Annual Passes, you can visit Newport Aquarium’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney generals in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee sued the Biden Administration Thursday over...
Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee sue Biden over COVID vaccine mandate
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
A new Costco store will break ground Thursday off Interstate 75 in Butler County.
New Costco breaks ground in Butler County Thursday
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/file)
Cincinnati scammed out of $137K in payment to fraudster: city memo
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Grant County, KSP investigating

Latest News

The tree is set to be delivered on Saturday.
Macy’s tree to arrive at Fountain Square this weekend
WinterFest at Kings Island will feature a new nightly parade this year, park officials...
Kings Island announces nightly parade for WinterFest
The radio station began playing Christmas music on Monday.
Cincinnati radio station playing non-stop Christmas music
A lucky winner will receive this priceless hippo table.
Help celebrate Fiona’s 5th birthday and you could win a priceless hippo table