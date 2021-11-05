Sunny & cool today, highs in the lower 50s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunny and cool again today with high temperatures reaching for the lower 50s this afternoon. Slightly warmer tomorrow. Most locations across the Tri-State will see Sunday afternoon highs around 60 degrees.

Next week the system that is coming our way may cause a few hit and miss light showers Wednesday into Thursday with a few thunderstorms mixed in Thursday. Friday as a strong cold front moves through the area thunderstorms could be strong.

A warming trend will push afternoon high temperatures into the 60s beginning Sunday and continuing into Thursday when the next rainmaker arrives.

