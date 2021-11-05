Survivor of attempted rape in Mt. Airy Forest speaks for the first time

Warning: Some may find the content in this story disturbing.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local woman has come forward to recall a harrowing attack with the hope that it helps police catch the man responsible.

The 30-year-old woman, who will remain anonymous, is labeled in records of the attack as its “victim.” To her family and friends, she is a survivor.

“Lucky that I got away unscathed,” she said on Thursday. “Like, I’m here.”

Knowing her attacker is suspected of targeting someone else this past September, the woman is bravely sharing her story in hopes that it will help police catch the man responsible.

Hear her words of strength on @FOX19 after the game.

(tweet 2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/i8rdVAKwUu — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) November 5, 2021

In March 2020, the woman, an avid runner, says she and a friend went to Mt. Airy Forest for exercise and ended up on different trails. She says she made it about a mile when she came face-to-face with a sizeable stranger.

“I stepped off to the side to let him pass, and as soon as that happened, he grabbed me from the side and just threw me down,” she said.

Realizing she couldn’t overtake him physically, she tried to talk him out of what happened next.

“Trying to fight him off for so long, just trying to hold off anything, hoping someone would walk by,” the woman said crying. “I kept thinking of my little sister and my mom.”

The woman says for around 30 minutes the man repeatedly attempted to rape her. She says he used his hands to cover her nose and mouth to stop her from screaming, and at times, she ended up losing consciousness.

“No emotion,” she said of him. “Just kind of, like, this blank look in his eyes. [...] He kept trying to touch me. He would pull my head down. He was strangling me, like while I was on the trail.”

Nearby sounds eventually spooked the man off. Before he left, the woman says he stripped her of most of her clothes and hit her in the back of the head with a rock.

“He made me sit, telling me not to move. I did because I knew he could’ve killed me. He could’ve really hurt me, more than he did,” she said.

Good Samaritans helped the woman find her friend and call the police.

She needed staples in her head afterward but has recovered both physically and mentally thanks to the support of loved ones and fellow runners.

“I didn’t want to be outside by myself for a long time,” she said. “There’s more mace. There’s a taser at my house now. There’s a ring you can wear that’s hard plastic.”

Police are allegedly looking for the same suspect in separate attacks in Mt. Airy Forest. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Weeks after the attack, the woman sat down with a sketch artist to create an image of the suspect. Cincinnati police released that image in March 2020, and the woman’s loved ones have shared it multiple times.

The man remains at large. He also might have struck at least one other time.

The same drawing is now being linked to an assault that happened at the same park in September 2021.

“I’m angry. Very angry,” the woman said. “I’m angry that he wasn’t caught, was able to get away.”

The woman says she doesn’t want people to be afraid of Mt. Airy Forest. “Just be cautious and safe.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.