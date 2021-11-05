Wade Miley claimed off waivers by Reds division rival
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Starting pitcher Wade Miley is now a former Cincinnati Reds.
On Friday, Miley was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs.
Miley went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA for the Reds in 2021.
Miley turned in the best pitching performance for the Reds last season with his no-hitter on May 7 against the Cleveland Indians
The Reds started the offseason by trading two-time Gold Glove winning catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers.
The very next day, All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos opted out of his contract to become a free agent.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.