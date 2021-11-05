Wade Miley claimed off waivers by Reds division rival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Starting pitcher Wade Miley is now a former Cincinnati Reds.

On Friday, Miley was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs.

Some significant #Reds news.



The Hulk (AKA Wade Miley) was claimed off waivers by the Cubs. @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 5, 2021

Miley went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA for the Reds in 2021.

Miley turned in the best pitching performance for the Reds last season with his no-hitter on May 7 against the Cleveland Indians

Thank you, Wade Miley, for an outstanding season and an unforgettable performance on a rainy Friday night in Cleveland. We wish you, Katy and Jeb the best in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/64Bw8OVuhB — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 5, 2021

The Reds started the offseason by trading two-time Gold Glove winning catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers.

The very next day, All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos opted out of his contract to become a free agent.

