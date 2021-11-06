2 people flown to nearby hospitals after crash in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two people were flown to nearby hospitals after a crash occurred in Brown County early Saturday.

Brown County Communications dispatcher says that the two-vehicle crash happened on County Highway 62 and U.S. 68 around 7:30 a.m.

One person was taken by Air Evac, and the other was taken by UC Air Care.

The conditions of the patients are unclear at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

