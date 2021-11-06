Resident taken to hospital after fire at Forest Park apartment complex

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One resident was taken to a nearby hospital after a fire occurred at an apartment complex in Forest Park Saturday.

Firefighters say the kitchen fire happened in the 1100 block of Waycross Road around 12:40 p.m.

The resident had to be pulled out of the building and then was taken to the hospital for inhalation.

Firefighters say that there is smoke and water damage to the bottom floor of the apartment.

It is unclear as to what started the fire.

