Sunny and dry trend continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear and cold overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to around freezing. Our calm morning winds will become westerly during the day. With abundant sunshine, highs will have no trouble reaching into the lower 60 for most locations across the Tri-State.

A gradual warming trend takes hold during the week ahead. Monday through Wednesday will be relatively milder with highs in the mid 60s. The average high this time of year is 58 degrees.

Our next chance of rain will be Thursday ahead of the next cold front. Veteran’s Day will start out dry, but rain and storms are expected to arrive in the afternoon and continue off and on into Friday morning.

