Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Thousands gather at UC ahead of ESPN’s College GameDay show

Fans gather at UC early Saturday morning just before ESPN's College GameDay show.
Fans gather at UC early Saturday morning just before ESPN's College GameDay show.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thousands of fans headed to the University of Cincinnati early Saturday morning just before ESPN’s College GameDay show and the College Football Playoff.

College GameDay broadcasted live for the first time from the Commons area in front of the Tangeman University Center near Nippert Stadium ahead of the Bearcats’ Homecoming game against Tulsa.

“I honestly thought we were gonna be way further away from the stage, and I’m glad we actually get to see it and stuff, so yeah, it’s awesome.” Cincinnati-native Brandon Farlow said.

Bearcats fans gathered at the pit around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for a chance to be seen on national television and to win tickets to the game. Some even camped overnight.

>> Your guide to the first-ever ESPN College GameDay in Cincinnati

College GameDay officials say that the fans with the best (appropriate) signs won two tickets to the game.

Officials say that UC is the seventy-eighth school to host College GameDay in 35 years.

UC is ranked No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season.

This weekend, the Queen City is getting most of college football’s attention as the Bearcats try to stay on track to become the first group of five teams to make the college football playoff.

The kickoff for the game starts at 3:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in North Fairmount early Friday.
1 dead, 3 critically hurt in North Fairmount crash, police say
A crash in Walton on an I-75 South ramp near Mary Grubbs Highway.
2 dead in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Boone County
ESPN "College GameDay" will air live from the University of Cincinnati starting at 9 a.m....
Guest picker announced for ‘College GameDay’ at UC
William Abney
65-year-old man charged with 10 counts of child porn

Latest News

final quarter
The Final Quarter 11-5-21
ESPN "College GameDay" will air live from the University of Cincinnati starting at 9 a.m....
Guest picker announced for ‘College GameDay’ at UC
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (22) throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Wade Miley claimed off waivers by Reds division rival
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns are releasing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.