Thousands gather at UC ahead of ESPN’s College GameDay show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thousands of fans headed to the University of Cincinnati early Saturday morning just before ESPN’s College GameDay show and the College Football Playoff.

College GameDay broadcasted live for the first time from the Commons area in front of the Tangeman University Center near Nippert Stadium ahead of the Bearcats’ Homecoming game against Tulsa.

“I honestly thought we were gonna be way further away from the stage, and I’m glad we actually get to see it and stuff, so yeah, it’s awesome.” Cincinnati-native Brandon Farlow said.

Bearcats fans gathered at the pit around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for a chance to be seen on national television and to win tickets to the game. Some even camped overnight.

>> Your guide to the first-ever ESPN College GameDay in Cincinnati

College GameDay officials say that the fans with the best (appropriate) signs won two tickets to the game.

Officials say that UC is the seventy-eighth school to host College GameDay in 35 years.

UC is ranked No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season.

This weekend, the Queen City is getting most of college football’s attention as the Bearcats try to stay on track to become the first group of five teams to make the college football playoff.

The kickoff for the game starts at 3:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.