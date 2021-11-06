Tri-State fire departments warn of text message scam

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire departments across the Tri-State are reporting text-message scams involving fake fundraisers.

Miami Township Fire and EMS was the first to warn about the scam this week.

“We worked closely with our social media folks to get the word out there that this is a scam,” Chief Steve Kelly said.

Kelly says he was shocked to find out people received the text above saying “Miami Township Fire and EMS limited collection” and providing a link.

“I looked at it really quickly and noticed it was nothing we are involved with,” he said.

The link goes to trendshirtgif.com.

“It appears they’re selling something or soliciting donations on behalf of Miami Township Fire and EMS,” Kelly said.

Both Monroe Township and Mt. Orab Township fire departments posted about a similar text, calling it out as a scam.

Kelly says the website doesn’t even use the right logo for his department.

He also doubts anyone has fallen for the scam owning to the speed of his response.

“Within 10-15 minutes we had a social media message up on Facebook and Twitter trying to get the information out to everyone that this was not related to our department in any way, shape or form.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.