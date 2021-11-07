17-year-old dies in South Fairmount shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting took place in South Fairmount Saturday night, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at a BP gas station between Harrison and Queen City Avenues.

Police say the victim was shot while pumping gas.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Officers say they are searching for white Ford Fusion involved in an incident in which a person was threatened with a gun in Clifton not long before the shooting happened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.