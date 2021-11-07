Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

3 injured after shooting at Fairfield bar

Officers were at the scene of a shooting at a Fairfield bar that left three people shot.
Officers were at the scene of a shooting at a Fairfield bar that left three people shot.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting happened at a Fairfield bar.

Fairfield police say that they were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to Lug Nutz Bar located on Donald Drive for the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that two victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Officers then found out that a third victim was taken to a hospital by an unknown party.

Police do not have a suspect.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
A crash in Walton on an I-75 South ramp near Mary Grubbs Highway.
2 dead in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Boone County
William Abney
65-year-old man charged with 10 counts of child porn
ESPN "College GameDay" will air live from the University of Cincinnati starting at 9 a.m....
Guest picker announced for ‘College GameDay’ at UC
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
Your guide to the first-ever ESPN College GameDay in Cincinnati

Latest News

Fire crews were at the scene of a North Fairmount fire Sunday morning.
4 families displaced after fire in North Fairmount
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in South Fairmount Saturday night.
17-year-old dies in South Fairmount shooting, police say
An officer was involved in a crash in Mt. Healthy Saturday night,
Mt. Healthy crash involving officer leaves at least 1 injured
Angels of the Battlefield held a benefit Saturday night to support a local veteran who lost his...
Non-profit holds benefit for soldier who lost home in fire