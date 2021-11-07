3 injured after shooting at Fairfield bar

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting happened at a Fairfield bar.

Fairfield police say that they were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to Lug Nutz Bar located on Donald Drive for the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that two victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Officers then found out that a third victim was taken to a hospital by an unknown party.

Police do not have a suspect.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.