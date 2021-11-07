Contests
4 families displaced after fire in North Fairmount

Fire crews were at the scene of a North Fairmount fire Sunday morning.
Fire crews were at the scene of a North Fairmount fire Sunday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four families were displaced after a fire occurred at a North Fairmount apartment Sunday morning.

Police say that that fire happened on McHenry Avenue around 3 a.m.

Fire crews worked hard to put out the blaze in the 3-story apartment building.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

