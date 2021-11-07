4 families displaced after fire in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four families were displaced after a fire occurred at a North Fairmount apartment Sunday morning.

Police say that that fire happened on McHenry Avenue around 3 a.m.

Fire crews worked hard to put out the blaze in the 3-story apartment building.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

