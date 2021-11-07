4 families displaced after fire in North Fairmount
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four families were displaced after a fire occurred at a North Fairmount apartment Sunday morning.
Police say that that fire happened on McHenry Avenue around 3 a.m.
Fire crews worked hard to put out the blaze in the 3-story apartment building.
Police say no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.