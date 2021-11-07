Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man left hospitalized after officer-involved crash in Mt. Healthy

An officer was involved in a crash in Mt. Healthy Saturday night,
An officer was involved in a crash in Mt. Healthy Saturday night,(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is still in the hospital after an officer-involved collision in Mt. Healthy Saturday night, police say.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Compton Road and Clovernook Avenue.

The crash involved Springfield Township Police Officer Eric Wetterich and 51-year-old David Livergood of Mt. Healthy.

It is unclear how the crash happened, but police confirmed that the two vehicles collided at the intersection, and Livergood became entrapped in his car.

Livergood was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is currently in critical condition, according to police.

Wetterich was taken to the UC Health West Chester Hospital where he was treated and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police say that impairment is not a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit at 513-825-1500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
A crash in Walton on an I-75 South ramp near Mary Grubbs Highway.
2 dead in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Boone County
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in South Fairmount Saturday night.
17-year-old dies in South Fairmount shooting, police say
William Abney
65-year-old man charged with 10 counts of child porn
ESPN "College GameDay" will air live from the University of Cincinnati starting at 9 a.m....
Guest picker announced for ‘College GameDay’ at UC

Latest News

Wayne 'Wes' Ross III, 23, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his brother.
Delhi man arrested for shooting brother, police say
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Northside Sunday afternoon.
Man injured in Northside shooting, police say
Officers were at the scene of a shooting at a Fairfield bar that left three people shot.
3 injured after shooting at Fairfield bar
Fans gather at UC early Saturday morning just before ESPN's College GameDay show.
Thousands gather at UC ahead of ESPN’s College GameDay show
Angels of the Battlefield held a benefit Saturday night to support a local veteran who lost his...
Non-profit holds benefit for soldier who lost home in fire