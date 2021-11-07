Man left hospitalized after officer-involved crash in Mt. Healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is still in the hospital after an officer-involved collision in Mt. Healthy Saturday night, police say.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Compton Road and Clovernook Avenue.

The crash involved Springfield Township Police Officer Eric Wetterich and 51-year-old David Livergood of Mt. Healthy.

It is unclear how the crash happened, but police confirmed that the two vehicles collided at the intersection, and Livergood became entrapped in his car.

Livergood was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is currently in critical condition, according to police.

Wetterich was taken to the UC Health West Chester Hospital where he was treated and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police say that impairment is not a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit at 513-825-1500.

