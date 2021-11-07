Man shot in College Hill, police say
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is injured after a shooting took place in College Hill Sunday afternoon.
Officers say they were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. to the 1700 block of Casey Drive and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Police do not have a suspect, nor have they identified the victim.
The shooting is still under investigation.
