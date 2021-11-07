Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man shot in College Hill, police say

Police were at the scene of a shooting in Northside Sunday afternoon.
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Northside Sunday afternoon.(WXIX)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is injured after a shooting took place in College Hill Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. to the 1700 block of Casey Drive and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police do not have a suspect, nor have they identified the victim.

The shooting is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
A crash in Walton on an I-75 South ramp near Mary Grubbs Highway.
2 dead in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Boone County
William Abney
65-year-old man charged with 10 counts of child porn
ESPN "College GameDay" will air live from the University of Cincinnati starting at 9 a.m....
Guest picker announced for ‘College GameDay’ at UC
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in South Fairmount Saturday night.
17-year-old dies in South Fairmount shooting, police say

Latest News

Officers were at the scene of a shooting at a Fairfield bar that left three people shot.
3 injured after shooting at Fairfield bar
Fans gather at UC early Saturday morning just before ESPN's College GameDay show.
Thousands gather at UC ahead of ESPN’s College GameDay show
Angels of the Battlefield held a benefit Saturday night to support a local veteran who lost his...
Non-profit holds benefit for soldier who lost home in fire
Non-profit holds benefit for soldier who lost home in fire
Non-profit holds benefit for soldier who lost home in fire