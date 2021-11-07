Man shot in College Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is injured after a shooting took place in College Hill Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. to the 1700 block of Casey Drive and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police do not have a suspect, nor have they identified the victim.

The shooting is still under investigation.

