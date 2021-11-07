Contests
Mild through most of the week

By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our string of mild days continues on Monday. A few areas may see patchy morning fog. Lows will climb out of the 30s and well into the mid 60s by the afternoon with abundant sunshine.

This pattern of cool nights and mild days will continue through most of the week. Highs will be relatively milder in the mid 60s. The average high this time of year is 58 degrees. You will notice an increase of clouds on Wednesday afternoon.

Our next chance of rain will be Thursday ahead of the next cold front. Veteran’s Day will start out dry, but rain and storms are expected to arrive in the afternoon and continue off and on into Friday morning.

