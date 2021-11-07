Motorcyclist dies in Highland County crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Highland County Sunday morning.

The Ohio State Patrol says that Brian Camp, 58, hit the deer on Fisher Road near Mad River Road around 1:40 a.m.

Camp was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson eastbound on Fisher Road when the crash occurred, causing the motorcycle to overturn and travel off the road.

Troopers say that Camp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

OSP is investigating the cause of the crash.

