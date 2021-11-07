Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in Highland County crash

Ohio State Patrol were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Highland County Sunday...
Ohio State Patrol were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Highland County Sunday morning.(Dakota News Now)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Highland County Sunday morning.

The Ohio State Patrol says that Brian Camp, 58, hit the deer on Fisher Road near Mad River Road around 1:40 a.m.

Camp was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson eastbound on Fisher Road when the crash occurred, causing the motorcycle to overturn and travel off the road.

Troopers say that Camp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

OSP is investigating the cause of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
A crash in Walton on an I-75 South ramp near Mary Grubbs Highway.
2 dead in crash on I-75 exit ramp in Boone County
William Abney
65-year-old man charged with 10 counts of child porn
ESPN "College GameDay" will air live from the University of Cincinnati starting at 9 a.m....
Guest picker announced for ‘College GameDay’ at UC
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
Your guide to the first-ever ESPN College GameDay in Cincinnati

Latest News

Fundraiser held for Freestore Foodbank
Fundraiser held for Freestore Foodbank
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in South Fairmount Saturday night.
17-year-old dies in South Fairmount shooting, police say
Fire crews were at the scene of a North Fairmount fire Sunday morning.
4 families displaced after fire in North Fairmount
Officers were at the scene of a shooting at a Fairfield bar that left three people shot.
3 injured after shooting at Fairfield bar