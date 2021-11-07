Mt. Healthy crash involving officer leaves at least 1 injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -At least one person was taken to the hospital in an officer-involved crash in Mt. Healthy Saturday night.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says that the two-vehicle crash happened on the corner of Clovernook Avenue and Compton Road around 6 p.m.

It is unclear how the crash happened, but the deputy confirmed that it involved the officer and two other people.

The deputy says that it is unclear how many people were taken to the hospital. The officer is expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

