Mt. Healthy crash involving officer leaves at least 1 injured

An officer was involved in a crash in Mt. Healthy Saturday night,
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -At least one person was taken to the hospital in an officer-involved crash in Mt. Healthy Saturday night.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says that the two-vehicle crash happened on the corner of Clovernook Avenue and Compton Road around 6 p.m.

It is unclear how the crash happened, but the deputy confirmed that it involved the officer and two other people.

The deputy says that it is unclear how many people were taken to the hospital. The officer is expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

