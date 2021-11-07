Non-profit holds benefit for soldier who lost home in fire

SOUTHGATE, Ky. (WXIX) - A non-profit organization came together Saturday night to support a local veteran who lost his home in a fire.

Members of the non-profit “Angels from the Battlefield” held a benefit for Army National Guard veteran Jonathan Rigg after the tragic incident.

Rigg said he received a call on Oct. 17 around 1:20 a.m. from his neighbor who told him his house in Campbell County was on fire.

He and his girlfriend lost everything, including their 6-week old cat.

“It was weird,” Rigg said. “It was a very strange feeling because you go there and you see everything and you remember strange memories like me and my best friend and my little brother playing.”

The founder of “Angels from the Battlefield,” Theresa Heeger, says it’s their mission to help all military families.

Heeger lost her brother while he was serving.

“It’s like we’re continuing his mission,” said Heeger. “I know he would never leave any of his brothers or sisters in arms, he would never leave them behind so we’re kind of just filling his boots.”

The benefit was put together in two and a half weeks and includes raffle baskets and a silent auction.

The money from the benefit goes to support Rigg and his family.

