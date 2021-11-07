Contests
University of Dayton student dies in Astroworld crowd surge

At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A University of Dayton student is among those killed Friday while attending a concert in Houston, Texas.

The university confirmed in a campus-wide email that Franco Patino, 21, a senior from Naperville, Illinois died in the incident.

The pandemonium unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance. As a timer clicked down to the start of the performance, the crowd pushed forward.

Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics, the statement said.

He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and was also a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.

Patino was currently working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio.

Patino’s death was the second among University of Dayton students in recent days.

Parker Spindle, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, a student in the College of Arts and Sciences, died on Wednesday in Grand Rapids, according to the university.

“Losing two students during the same week brings immeasurable grief to our campus community,” wrote university leadership. “We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Franco’s and Parker’s families, friends, professors, and our campus community.”

Ministers and counseling staff will be available to students affected by the losses.

“We pray for comfort and peace for each of you,” they wrote.

