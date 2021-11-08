Contests
2 pedestrians fatally struck in Hyde Park, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Morgan Parrish
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians are dead after they were struck in a crash in Hyde Park Monday morning, Cincinnati police say.

The couple, a man and a woman in their 70s, was hit by a vehicle as they crossed the street on Linwood Avenue between Monteith and Cryer avenues, according to Lt. Brian Norris with the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit.

It happened about 8:30 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene; the man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and pronounced dead there, Lt. Norris said.

Linwood Avenue will be shut down in the area until about 11:30 a.m., police said in a tweet earlier this morning.

