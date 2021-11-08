2 pedestrians struck in Hyde Park, coroner arrives on scene

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A representative from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is on scene in Hyde Park after two pedestrians were struck Monday morning.

The coroner’s vehicle arrived about 10 a.m.

The pedestrians were struck on Linwood Avenue between Monteith and Cryer avenues shortly after 8:30 a.m., Cincinnati police said in a tweet.

Linwood Avenue will be shut down in the area until about 11:30 a.m., police said in another tweet.

Linwood between Cryer and Monteith will be closed for another two hours while traffic continues their investigation. pic.twitter.com/1pgQYxApex — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 8, 2021

Happening Now: Linwood and Monteith Ave is blocked off due to a traffic crash with two pedestrians hit. Working to learn more @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/HpCKwFVdpW — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) November 8, 2021

Traffic Alert !! Road closures at Linwood Av and Cryer Av, due to a traffic crash 2 pedestrians struck. watch for emergency vehicles. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/gm5KRTpu8f — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 8, 2021

