2 pedestrians struck in Hyde Park, coroner arrives on scene
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A representative from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is on scene in Hyde Park after two pedestrians were struck Monday morning.
The coroner’s vehicle arrived about 10 a.m.
The pedestrians were struck on Linwood Avenue between Monteith and Cryer avenues shortly after 8:30 a.m., Cincinnati police said in a tweet.
Linwood Avenue will be shut down in the area until about 11:30 a.m., police said in another tweet.
