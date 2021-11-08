2 pedestrians struck in Hyde Park, police say
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were struck in Hyde Park Monday morning, Cincinnati police say.
It happened on Linwood Avenue between Monteith and Cryer avenues shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Linwood Avenue is shut down in that area until about 11:30 a.m., police say.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.