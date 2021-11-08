2 pedestrians struck in Hyde Park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were struck in Hyde Park Monday morning, Cincinnati police say.

It happened on Linwood Avenue between Monteith and Cryer avenues shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Linwood Avenue is shut down in that area until about 11:30 a.m., police say.

Linwood between Cryer and Monteith will be closed for another two hours while traffic continues their investigation. pic.twitter.com/1pgQYxApex — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 8, 2021

Happening Now: Linwood and Monteith Ave is blocked off due to a traffic crash with two pedestrians hit. Working to learn more @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/HpCKwFVdpW — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) November 8, 2021

Traffic Alert !! Road closures at Linwood Av and Cryer Av, due to a traffic crash 2 pedestrians struck. watch for emergency vehicles. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/gm5KRTpu8f — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 8, 2021

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.