Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

2 pedestrians struck in Hyde Park, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were struck in Hyde Park Monday morning, Cincinnati police say.

It happened on Linwood Avenue between Monteith and Cryer avenues shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Linwood Avenue is shut down in that area until about 11:30 a.m., police say.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old was gunned down as he pumped gas on the city’s west side over the weekend,...
Teen dies in South Fairmount shooting, police say
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
Officers were at the scene of a shooting at a Fairfield bar that left three people shot.
3 injured after shooting at Fairfield bar
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Northside Sunday afternoon.
Man injured in Northside shooting, police say
Wayne 'Wes' Ross III, 23, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his brother.
Delhi Township man arrested after allegedly shooting brother, police say

Latest News

Monica Pennington
Middletown woman charged with murdering sister pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
2 pedestrians struck in Hyde Park, police say
2 pedestrians struck in Hyde Park, police say
Wayne 'Wes' Ross III, 23, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his brother.
Delhi Township man arrested after allegedly shooting brother, police say
Delhi Township man arrested after allegedly shooting brother, police say
Delhi Township man arrested after allegedly shooting brother, police say