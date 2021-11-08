8-year-old returns home months after being shot in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly five months after being shot twice, 8-year-old Marcellus Whitehead is out of the hospital and back home.

Marcellus has had a long road to recovery since he was one of four victims shot on June 12 in Westwood.

Doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center placed the 8-year-old in a medically induced coma a day after the shooting.

His mother, Marcella Thompson, was told that if he did wake up, Marcellus might be brain dead.

“They told us that if he woke up from the coma, he would be brain dead and if he did wake up, he would not open his eyes,” recalled Thompson. “They stopped giving us diagnosis back then. So right now, we just walking on faith and keep praying that God is the best doctor possible.”

Marcellus woke up in early July. His brain was functioning, but he couldn’t open his eyes at first—or breathe on his own.

He would open his eyes shortly thereafter. It took more than a month before he could breathe on his own.

Finally, after months of fighting and recovery, Marcellus returned home.

“I prayed and prayed that this day would come and today is the day that my baby will finally be home,” said Thompson.

Thompson says Marcellus is not walking or talking just yet, but he is making sounds and is understanding commands.

She hopes taking him home from the hospital and bringing him back to his familiar surroundings will help in his recovery.

“My baby’s a fighter,” stated Thompson. “He’s always been a strong determined little boy.”

Darius Harris Jr., the person accused of firing the gun that shot Marcellus and three others in June, is facing four counts of felonious assault.

He is expected back in court on Nov. 18.

