All lanes on Brent Spence Bridge fully reopen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All lanes on both sides of the Brent Spence Bridge are now fully open, just in time for the morning commute.

The four northbound lanes and the on-ramp to Interstate I-71/75 northbound from Fourth Street in Covington reopened Sunday and early Monday.

Travel was reduced to one lane overnight on the bridge northbound while crews put up overhead signs and pavement markings, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The southbound lanes reopened last week.

This is the first time both north and southbound traffic has been fully open since March.

Travel on the bridge was restricted as part of a maintenance project to clean and paint it.

The job ended a week ahead of schedule. It was slated to end Nov. 15.

It was the first time in 30 years the bridge was painted.

The Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River connects Michigan to Florida along Interstate 75 and is one of the busiest trucking routes in the country.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.