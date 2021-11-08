Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

All lanes on Brent Spence Bridge fully reopen

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All lanes on both sides of the Brent Spence Bridge are now fully open, just in time for the morning commute.

The four northbound lanes and the on-ramp to Interstate I-71/75 northbound from Fourth Street in Covington reopened Sunday and early Monday.

Travel was reduced to one lane overnight on the bridge northbound while crews put up overhead signs and pavement markings, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The southbound lanes reopened last week.

This is the first time both north and southbound traffic has been fully open since March.

Travel on the bridge was restricted as part of a maintenance project to clean and paint it.

The job ended a week ahead of schedule. It was slated to end Nov. 15.

It was the first time in 30 years the bridge was painted.

The Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River connects Michigan to Florida along Interstate 75 and is one of the busiest trucking routes in the country.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in South Fairmount Saturday night.
17-year-old dies in South Fairmount shooting, police say
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
Officers were at the scene of a shooting at a Fairfield bar that left three people shot.
3 injured after shooting at Fairfield bar
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Northside Sunday afternoon.
Man injured in Northside shooting, police say
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
University of Dayton student dies in Astroworld crowd surge

Latest News

A resident was hurt jumping from a window to escape a house fire in Bond Hill early Monday,...
Resident hurt jumping from window to escape Bond Hill fire
Wayne 'Wes' Ross III, 23, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his brother.
Delhi Township man arrested after allegedly shooting brother, police say
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Northside Sunday afternoon.
Man injured in Northside shooting, police say
Officers were at the scene of a shooting at a Fairfield bar that left three people shot.
3 injured after shooting at Fairfield bar