Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

‘Career offender’ sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin

HEROIN OVERDOSES
HEROIN OVERDOSES
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 250 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of fentanyl and heroin and violating his supervised release conditions.

Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves said 41-year-old Clarence Toney is classified as a career offender.

In his guilty plea, Toney admitted on six separate occasions in Covington, he sold a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl to a confidential informant working with the Covington Police Department. 

On two of the six occasions, the substance he sold also included a detectable amount of heroin, according to the plea.

Toney also admitted that his actions violated the conditions of his supervised release for a previous drug trafficking conviction.

He pleaded guilty in July 2021.

According to federal law, Toney must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Once released he will be on supervised pronation for six year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old was gunned down as he pumped gas on the city’s west side over the weekend,...
Teen dies in South Fairmount shooting, police say
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
Miguel Wesley Galliher was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting that happened at a...
Man arrested in connection with shooting at Fairfield bar
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Northside Sunday afternoon.
Man injured in Northside shooting, police say
Wayne 'Wes' Ross III, 23, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his brother.
Delhi Township man arrested after allegedly shooting brother, police say

Latest News

The 30' tall rhino nutcracker is at the Cincinnati Zoo’s Vine Street Village entrance.
Crews finish constructing giant rhino nutcracker ahead of PNC Festival of Lights
Ohio lawmakers could vote as soon as next week to relax current gun laws by waiving training...
Ohio lawmakers could vote next week to relax gun laws
Two pedestrians are dead after they were struck in a crash in Hyde Park Monday morning,...
2 pedestrians fatally struck in Hyde Park, police say
Miguel Wesley Galliher was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting that happened at a...
Man arrested in connection with shooting at Fairfield bar