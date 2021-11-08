‘Career offender’ sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 250 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of fentanyl and heroin and violating his supervised release conditions.

Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves said 41-year-old Clarence Toney is classified as a career offender.

In his guilty plea, Toney admitted on six separate occasions in Covington, he sold a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl to a confidential informant working with the Covington Police Department.

On two of the six occasions, the substance he sold also included a detectable amount of heroin, according to the plea.

Toney also admitted that his actions violated the conditions of his supervised release for a previous drug trafficking conviction.

He pleaded guilty in July 2021.

According to federal law, Toney must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Once released he will be on supervised pronation for six year.

