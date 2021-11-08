Contests
Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 signature pies from more than 20 restaurants

It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week with more than 20 restaurants participating by offering a special,...
It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week with more than 20 restaurants participating by offering a special, signature pizza pie for $9. This one is from Sorrento's Italian Joint on Montgomery Road in Norwood.(Cincinnati Pizza Week Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week with more than 20 restaurants participating by offering a special, signature pizza pie for just $9.

“Cincinnati Pizza Week is seven days of paying homage to all things ‘za, no matter how you slice it,” organizers say.

A passport is available to guide pizza lovers to participating restaurants.

Those include:

  • Bad Tom Smith Brewing
  • Big Ash Brewing
  • Bourbon House Pizza
  • Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
  • The Brown Dog Cafe
  • Catch-A-Fire Pizza
  • Clubhouse Sports Grille
  • Delicio Coal Fired Pizza
  • Fireside Pizza
  • Goodfellas Pizzeria
  • Joe’s Pizza Napoli
  • MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
  • Mikey’s Late Night Slice
  • Pies & Pints
  • Poseidon’s Pizza Company
  • Skally’s
  • Sorrento’s Italian Joint
  • Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
  • Taft’s Brewpourium & Apizza
  • Taglio Bar & Pizzeria
  • The Gruff
  • Trifecta Eatery
  • Zablong Peculiar Pizza

Cincinnati Pizza Week runs now through Sunday, Nov. 14.

Download the app to access the map of entire list of participating restaurants.

