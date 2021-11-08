Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 signature pies from more than 20 restaurants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week with more than 20 restaurants participating by offering a special, signature pizza pie for just $9.

“Cincinnati Pizza Week is seven days of paying homage to all things ‘za, no matter how you slice it,” organizers say.

A passport is available to guide pizza lovers to participating restaurants.

Those include:

Bad Tom Smith Brewing

Big Ash Brewing

Bourbon House Pizza

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

The Brown Dog Cafe

Catch-A-Fire Pizza

Clubhouse Sports Grille

Delicio Coal Fired Pizza

Fireside Pizza

Goodfellas Pizzeria

Joe’s Pizza Napoli

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Mikey’s Late Night Slice

Pies & Pints

Poseidon’s Pizza Company

Skally’s

Sorrento’s Italian Joint

Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Taft’s Brewpourium & Apizza

Taglio Bar & Pizzeria

The Gruff

Trifecta Eatery

Zablong Peculiar Pizza

Cincinnati Pizza Week runs now through Sunday, Nov. 14.

Download the app to access the map of entire list of participating restaurants.

