Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 signature pies from more than 20 restaurants
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week with more than 20 restaurants participating by offering a special, signature pizza pie for just $9.
“Cincinnati Pizza Week is seven days of paying homage to all things ‘za, no matter how you slice it,” organizers say.
A passport is available to guide pizza lovers to participating restaurants.
Those include:
- Bad Tom Smith Brewing
- Big Ash Brewing
- Bourbon House Pizza
- Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
- The Brown Dog Cafe
- Catch-A-Fire Pizza
- Clubhouse Sports Grille
- Delicio Coal Fired Pizza
- Fireside Pizza
- Goodfellas Pizzeria
- Joe’s Pizza Napoli
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Mikey’s Late Night Slice
- Pies & Pints
- Poseidon’s Pizza Company
- Skally’s
- Sorrento’s Italian Joint
- Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
- Taft’s Brewpourium & Apizza
- Taglio Bar & Pizzeria
- The Gruff
- Trifecta Eatery
- Zablong Peculiar Pizza
Cincinnati Pizza Week runs now through Sunday, Nov. 14.
Download the app to access the map of entire list of participating restaurants.
