Crews finish constructing giant rhino nutcracker ahead of PNC Festival of Lights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 30′ tall rhino nutcracker is up at the Cincinnati Zoo’s Vine Street Village entrance for the PNC Festival of Lights.

On Monday, crews put the finishing touches on the giant statue ahead of the festival’s Nov. 19 opening.

The PNC Festival of Lights is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 19 and going through Jan. 9, 2022.

Noteworthy event times:

North Polar Express Train Ride - daily starting at 2:30 p.m.

Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus starting at 4 p.m. each night

Roaming Holly Jolly Elves start at 5 p.m. nightly

Wings of Wonder Bird Amphitheater performances each night at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The 39th annual PNC Festival of Lights begins Nov. 19 and goes through Jan. 9, 2022. (Cincinnati Zoo)

Festival-goers can enjoy more fun during their visits with the 2021 scavenger hunt.

