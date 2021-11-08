Crews finish constructing giant rhino nutcracker ahead of PNC Festival of Lights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 30′ tall rhino nutcracker is up at the Cincinnati Zoo’s Vine Street Village entrance for the PNC Festival of Lights.
On Monday, crews put the finishing touches on the giant statue ahead of the festival’s Nov. 19 opening.
The PNC Festival of Lights is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 19 and going through Jan. 9, 2022.
Noteworthy event times:
- North Polar Express Train Ride - daily starting at 2:30 p.m.
- Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus starting at 4 p.m. each night
- Roaming Holly Jolly Elves start at 5 p.m. nightly
- Wings of Wonder Bird Amphitheater performances each night at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Festival-goers can enjoy more fun during their visits with the 2021 scavenger hunt.
