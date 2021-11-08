Contests
Delhi Township man arrested after allegedly shooting brother, police say

Wayne 'Wes' Ross III, 23, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his brother.
Wayne 'Wes' Ross III, 23, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his brother.(Delhi Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was charged with attempted murder Sunday afternoon after allegedly shooting his brother in Delhi Township.

Delhi Officers responded to the 800 block of Ivyhill Drive around 3:40 p.m. for a shooting.

Police say that when they arrived, a 26-year-old male was suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is currently in surgery, according to police.

The suspect is 23-year-old Wayne “Wes” Ross III.

Police say that Ross was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center and charged with attempted murder.

