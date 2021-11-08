Delhi Township man arrested after allegedly shooting brother, police say

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was charged with attempted murder Sunday afternoon after allegedly shooting his brother in Delhi Township.

Delhi Officers responded to the 800 block of Ivyhill Drive around 3:40 p.m. for a shooting.

Police say that when they arrived, a 26-year-old male was suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is currently in surgery, according to police.

The suspect is 23-year-old Wayne “Wes” Ross III.

Police say that Ross was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center and charged with attempted murder.

